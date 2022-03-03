ODESSA, UKRAINE (WCBD) – Less than one year ago, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton stopped in Odessa, Ukraine as it transited the Black Sea, conducting joint exercises with regional partners and allies. Now, the Black Sea is littered with warships creeping towards that critical port city as Russian assaults on Ukraine continue by air, land, and sea.

The Charleston-based cutter was the first U.S. Coast Guard cutter to visit the contested region since 2008.

On May 9, 2021, the Hamilton crew partnered with the Ukrainian Navy to practice “maritime law enforcement, search and rescue, and ship handling operations.” The crew focused on training and capacity building as well as improving interoperability and communication.

Captain Timothy Cronin was in charge of the operations at the time; he explained that the U.S. and Ukraine “have shared interests,” and through joint exercises, “we exercise our right to freedom of navigation and ensure that the world knows that the Black Sea isn’t owned by just one country, it’s open to all.”

The Hamilton spent 97 days in the Black Sea and Mediterranean Sea training with partners and NATO allies like Spain, Italy, Georgia, Malta, Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria. But the show of unity and force apparently had no deterrent effect on Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

While the international community continues to share intelligence and send arms as well as financial and humanitarian aid, the sheer manpower of Russia’s military dwarfs that of Ukraine’s. The Ukrainian military and civilians who have taken up arms are alone on the battlefield that spans Europe’s second largest country, facing one of the world’s largest armies.

But the Ukrainians are punching above their weight, and they’re putting up a good fight.

Eight days after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, they had only taken one major city. With troops closing in on the capitol of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odessa, Ukrainians show no signs of backing down.