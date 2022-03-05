CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With just over a week into the conflict happening in Ukraine, many natives and Charleston locals are taking action by sending aid to the area.

Saturday morning, Euro Foods in West Ashley worked to rally volunteers to help collect, sort, and package food, clothes, and medical aid to ship to Ukraine.

Many locals were more than willing to lend a helping hand.

“I just want to help out Ukraine, what’s going on over there is heartbreaking, every little bit counts,” said Chelsea Ostop, a local volunteer. “I just want to spread more positivity and hope for the world.”

Euro Foods West Ashley promoted the supply drive on social media, which pulled in tons of support.

“I follow them on Facebook and Instagram, and when I saw that they needed help, I was like ‘I’m going,” said Ostop.

A truck provided by Bulmarks Incorporated was filled with supplies including blankets, first aid kits, hygiene, and many more essential items.

“I think it’s very important for us to do something to just help Ukraine,” said Maka Aptsiauri. “I know it’s not going to be a lot, but this is at least what we can do and show our support.”

Aptsiauri said that her good friend owns the trucking company used to deliver supplies. The supplies will be driven to Meest-American Inc. in New Jersey, and then shipped to Ukraine.

“It means a lot, I’m really overwhelmed with all the support you get from [the] community, all these messages and phone calls we’re getting, it really nice and we are so grateful for that.”

Aptsiauri also mentioned that it’s “scary” seeing the news and what’s happening in her home country.

“I cannot believe that in 2022 we are witnessing something like that.”

But, through the frightening times, she leaves a call to action:

“It’s time that everybody unites together to help Ukraine – Americans, Georgians, Russians – it shows who we really are.”