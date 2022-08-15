Mayor Murray accepts check from Thibault Gallery owners Mary and Eric Thibault, with glass artist Greg Rawls at right. (Photo: City of Beaufort)

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Beaufort created the Pride of Place Ukraine relief program in March. Since then, the program has raised $135,525 for Ukraine.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in March, Beaufort Mayor Stephan Murray wanted to help a city in Ukraine that was similar in size to the City of Beaufort.

Ostroch, located in western Ukraine, is slightly bigger than Beaufort. According to Beaufort officials, Ostroch has escaped any hits from Russia.

Beaufort’s Pride of Place Ukraine Program has raised $135,525 and supplied 100,000 meals to Ostroch.

Sea Island Quilters with Hearts for Ukraine quilt hanging in back. (Photo: City of Beaufort)

Mayor Murray accepts check from Thibault Gallery owners Mary and Eric Thibault, with glass artist Greg Rawls at right. (Photo: City of Beaufort)

Since the campaign’s start, Beaufort has created an official partnership with Ostroch.

“It’s my hope, after the war ends, that our relationship with Ostroh will lead to visits between our two cities, that over time we will get to know each other and appreciate each other even more,” Mayor Murray said.

“We never expected that our campaign would grow the way it did, and we appreciate all who took this to heart,” he said.

Beaufort officials closed the campaign at the end o