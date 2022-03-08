CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Tuesday passed a resolution in support of Ukraine as Russian president Vladimir Putin continues to wage war on the country.

According to the resolution, Vital Klitschko, mayor of Ukraine’s capitol city of Kiev, participated in a March 3 virtual meeting with the United States Conference of Mayors.

During that call, Klitschko called for unity among allies in condemning Russia’s actions, political/economic pressure on Russia, and additional aid to Ukraine.

The resolution recognizes that Putin “launched an unprovoked military assault” on Ukraine, “a sovereign democratic nation.” It further states that Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, City Council members, and residents of Charleston “stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they continue the noble fight to defend their sovereign nation, its democratic values, and their very lives.”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the City of Charleston has been outspoken in its support for Ukraine by flying the Ukrainian flag over City Hall, lighting City Hall up in blue and yellow, and holding a rally for a free Ukraine.