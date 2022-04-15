CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Folly Beach community is coming together Saturday to host a benefit for Ukrainian children as Russia continues its assault on the country.

From 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., The Washout Bar and Grill will have a live auction, live music, kids activities, and food and drinks from multiple island businesses.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, with all proceeds going to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF’s) efforts to help Ukrainian children.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates 4,796,245 people fled Ukraine between February 24 and April 14, the majority of whom are women and children.

UNICEF is working to provide “health, education, protection, water, and sanitation — as well as life saving supplies” to those impacted by the war.