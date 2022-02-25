UKRAINE (WCBD) – A former South Carolina governor and current director of the world’s largest humanitarian organization says that his program is ready and willing to assist in Ukraine as the country grapples with a Russian invasion.

David Beasley is the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). The Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization works around the globe to eradicate hunger and empower communities, working towards the goal of a healthy, peaceful world.

“Without peace, we cannot end world hunger; and while there is hunger, we will never have a peaceful world.”

As Russian troops invaded Ukraine and shelling began in major cities, the potential for a humanitarian catastrophe in the country became clear.

“We are deeply concerned about the evolving conflict in Ukraine and its potential impact on access to food for civilians in affected areas,” Beasley said in a statement on behalf of WFP.

He went on to explain that conflict in the region, which is a major producer of grain, will have far-reaching impacts to the global food supply chain:

“The Black Sea basin is one of the world’s most important areas for grain and agricultural production, and the food security impact of the conflict will likely be felt beyond Ukraine’s border, especially on the poorest of the poor. Interruption to the flow of grain out of the Black Sea region will increase prices and add further fuel to food inflation at a time when its affordability is a concern across the globe following the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.” WFP

Beasley said that WFP remains “committed to support all affected populations in Ukraine and in neighboring countries as required.” He requested that both sides “ensure that affected communities have continued access to any humanitarian support they may require and that the safety of humanitarian staff on the ground is guaranteed.”