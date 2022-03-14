ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – An Isle of Palms restaurant recently introduced a special cocktail menu to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Acme Lowcountry Kitchen purchased several crates of Xdar, a Ukrainian-made vodka, which is being used in three new, cleverly-named, cocktails.

The “Kyiv” Via Acme Lowcountry Kitchen

The “Up Yours Putin” via Acme Lowcountry Kitchen

The “Putin’s an A**” Via Acme Lowcountry Kitchen

The “Kyiv,” named for Ukraine’s capitol, is a fruity drink layered with yellow and blue to resemble the Ukrainian flag.

The “Up Yours Putin” is a dirty martini.

The “Putin’s an A**” is a Ukraine Mule, a take on the traditional Moscow Mule, but made with Ukrainian vodka.

$3 of each drink purchased will be donated to care.org, which is working to get emergency assistance to people on the ground in Ukraine.