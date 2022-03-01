CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry leaders showed support for people in Ukraine Tuesday as the Russian invasion continues.

Charleston City Hall and Mount Pleasant Town Hall lit up blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Charleston City Hall lit blue and yellow

Mount Pleasant Town Hall lit blue and yellow via Mayor Haynie

Governor’s mansion lit up blue and yellow. Via Gov. McMaster

Ukrainian flag flies about Charleston City Hall. Via City of Charleston

A crowd gathered at Charleston City Hall along with Mayor John Tecklenburg to show support for Ukraine. They waived Ukrainian flags and chanted “save Ukraine” before praying for the country.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie tweeted a photo of town hall, saying in part “we join those around the world shining the light of freedom against oppression.”

This is the latest act of solidarity the Lowcountry has shown. On Monday, Governor Henry McMaster lit the governor’s mansion blue and yellow.

On Friday, the Ukrainian flag flew above Charleston City Hall.