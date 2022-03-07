WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Monday introduced bipartisan legislation that would ban Russian oil imports as part of a comprehensive effort to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war he has waged on Ukraine.

The Severing Putin’s Immense Gains from Oil Transfers (SPIGOT) Act was first introduced in the Senate last week. Mace and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) introduced the companion bill Monday.

“Vladimir Putin is funding his invasion of Ukraine through the oil and gas we import from Russia,” Mace said. The Russian Ministry of Finance reported that in 2021, 36% of all government revenue came from the oil and gas sector. An estimated $17.4 billion of that came from the United States.

Despite levying increasingly harsh sanctions on the Russian economy and society, leaders have been more hesitant to target the Russian oil and gas sectors for fear of the blowback it would cause at home.

According to Mace, “we are importing approximately 600,000 barrels of oil from Russia per day,” and “every barrel we import is stained with Ukrainian blood.”

With gas prices already hitting highs not seen for decades due to inflation, a ban on Russian oil and gas would be acutely felt by American consumers.

But Mace said she thinks American people would understand. A recently-released poll by Quinnipiac University supports her assumption, finding that 71% of respondents would support the ban despite the higher prices at the pump.

“I don’t know a single person who wants to fill their car with Russian gas, and they don’t have to.” Rep. Nancy Mace

She said we have the capacity here to be self reliant, suggesting we “harness the incredible industry and innovation we have here in America to create sustainable and renewable energy sources and exert our energy independence.”

The SPIGOT Act would also “support the Biden Administration” in investigating Russian Oligarchs, Putin, and the possible human rights abuses/war crimes committed by his regime.