COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond is urging residents not to let scammers or malign actors exploit the crisis in Ukraine for financial gain.

“Our prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they fight for their lives and their freedom against Russia’s senseless act of aggression,” Hammond said. “In times of crisis, it is imperative that donors remain vigilant and remember to give from the heart, but give smart.”

Hammond offered some tips for making sure charitable donations end up in the right hands.

Make sure you’re donating to a reputable organization Organizations should have long and transparent records. They should also have mechanisms that keep them accountable, such as a breakdown of where funds go, and “the infrastructure to deliver resources to the intended recipients.” Look carefully at the name — some organizations “use names or web addresses that resemble those of well-established charities.” Use the Charity Search feature on the SC Secretary of State website to verify organizations.

Ask questions and do research Reputable organizations will be happy to answer questions about how funds are split and how contributions will be used.

Be wary of giving out personal/financial information Scammers use times of crisis to steal money and identities. Reputable charities will not ask for things like social security numbers. Only use credit cards to donate to reputable organizations.



Notify the Secretary of State’s office if you think there may be a scam.