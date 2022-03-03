WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday called for a Julius Caesar-style assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia?” Graham tweeted, “Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” he asked, referring to the German soldier who attempted to kill Adolf Hitler.

“The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.”

Graham said that the hitman would be doing the country and world “a great service.”

But the Ides of March is still weeks away, and Putin shows no signs of stopping his assault on Ukraine.

With the situation growing more dire, Graham appealed to the Russian people, threatening their place in the civilized world if Putin remains in power.

“The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate.”

The strategy of turning Putin’s people against him has been growing in popularity among U.S. lawmakers in recent days.

President Joe Biden placed sanctions on Russian oligarchs and their families and announced plans to begin seizing assets. Economic sanctions designed to cut the Russian elite off from foreign funds have been levied as well.