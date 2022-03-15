WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The United States Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution proposed by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for the destruction he has unleashed while waging an unprovoked war on Ukraine.

“I’m very excited the United States Senate has unanimously agreed to support the war crimes investigation being conducted against Putin and his inner circle at the Hague. America should do all we can to aid this investigation by providing information and intelligence to the court in a timely manner,” Graham said.

The resolution supports the International Criminal Court’s investigation into possible war crimes carried out by Putin and his regime. It also “strongly condemns the ongoing violence, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and systematic human rights abuses” being carried out at Putin’s direction.

In addition to the investigation and condemnation of Putin’s aggressions, the resolution “encourages the United States Government and partner nations to use their voice, vote, and influence in international institutions in which they are members” to hold Putin accountable.

Finally, the resolution reaffirms the Senate’s support for the people of Ukraine.

Graham said that he next plans to work with allies to “create an intel cell” that would launch “a name-and-shame campaign” publicly identifying all Russian military units engaged in war crimes and their commanders.

Graham also plans to hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss the U.S. facilitating the transfer of war planes and air defense systems to the Ukrainian military.