WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry residents are showing support for Ukraine, one day after the country was invaded by Russia.

On Friday, dozens of people gathered outside of Euro Foods Bakery & Café in West Ashley holding signs and waving Ukrainian flags.

Irina Pevzner was born in Ukraine and has lived in Charleston since 2003. She said her 94-year-old grandmother is still there.

“She has already been through World War II and when I talked to her she says she is ready for it,” said Pevzner. “She says ‘I’ve had food saved up for months, I have a plan of when the electricity goes off, when the water goes out.’”

Olena Husakova was also at the event, holding a sign that read “Putin stop the war.” She told News 2 she was worried about her parents in Ukraine. She had spoken to her mother a few hours before who said she could hear bombs.

“We’re a small country, we want peace, we don’t want war. I don’t know why Putin is doing this to us. What else does he want from us? There’s nothing to take from Ukraine,” Husakova said.

Mayor John Tecklenburg attended the rally and proclaimed Friday a day of solidarity in Charleston for the people of Ukraine. He was given a Ukrainian flag, which was later flown at City Hall for a few hours.

Some residents who are from the country of Georgia came to stand with the people of Ukraine because they said they know what this situation feels like.

“In 2008, we were in the same situation, when Russia invaded our country, the Republic of Georgia. I know exactly how it feels to have loved ones over there and there’s really nothing you can do to help them,” said Maka Aptsiauri, the owner of Euro Foods Bakery & Café.

Koba Kituashvili was also born in Georgia and had the same feeling, saying “I want to support my Ukrainian friends and condemn the Russian oppression against Ukraine. “

Many people at the event made it clear they were not against the people of Russia. They said the situation was all political.