Crosswalk near Mount Pleasant schools causing safety concerns for parents

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Parents say that something needs to be done about a dangerous crosswalk at the intersection of Billy Swails Boulevard and Bulrush Basket Lane in Mount Pleasant.

A parent, Alison McLean, says that her son was brought to tears after almost being hit by a car while they were in the crosswalk.

McLean has been walking with her son to school at Jennie Moore Elementary for a year and a half.

“I have had concerns the whole time and I know my neighbors had as well and have brought it up with the school board,” said McLean.

Another parent, Michelle Calhoun, says that the issue is not new and that some drivers have not been respectful to pedestrians for years.



“Speeding coming through there, not really adhering to the school’s speed zone. We saw that a lot,” said Calhoun. “Drivers weren’t stopping at the crosswalks, weren’t yielding to pedestrians or children.”

With a new development bringing in new families to the neighborhood, McLean wants a solution sooner rather than later.

“There is a crosswalk with white painted lines, however there is no lights or a crossing guard to indicate that there are people crossing,” said McLean. “We’re hoping that this will be addressed as soon as possible because every day that goes by could be a dangerous situation.”

Charleston County School District did provide this statement to News 2. Laing Middle School is also located near the crosswalk.