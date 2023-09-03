FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- People are flocking to the beaches this weekend, getting that last bit of summer in before fall rolls around.

The road to Folly Beach was bumper to bumper this morning and the ocean.

The same story, tents an umbrellas every inch it seemed liked.

People from all over are enjoying the beaches in the Lowcountry for Labor Day Weekend.

“I’m from South Florida,” Robert Kildea said.

Some, a Labor Day beach weekend means staying close to home.

“We’re actually from Monks Corner and we came down today just to not be in the traffic and be at the beach and my brother is actually fishing on the pier so it’s really cool,” Sara Gramling said.

Whether you’re surfing or spending time with family visitors say there are lots of beautiful views to enjoy.

“The camera doesn’t do it justice, you got to look around and see the environment, the ambiance,” Kildea said.

Some saying they’re a bit sad to wave goodbye to summer.

“You just got to appreciate it because you don’t get it back,” Kildea said.

However, others like locals who have felt the Charleston heat all summer are welcoming fall with open arms.

Gramling said, “Most people in South Carolina can say they love their summers but we’re getting to the end where we want fall again.”