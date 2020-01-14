Crunching the numbers: Lowcountry Kettle aims to become official state chip

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A Lowcountry business recently received a loan from a local organization, it says will help it increase production and jobs in the Lowcountry.

Two Lowcountry business owners say with the help of a local organization, they are hoping to soon be the official potato chip of South Carolina.

Spicy Pimento Cheese, Bloody Mary, State Fair Fried Pickle and Mustard Barbecue are the flavors Andrew Trumbull and Clayton Wynne are infusing into potato chips. They are the owners of Lowcountry Kettle, a potato chip company that got a boost from a local organization.

“With this loan, it allowed us to acquire all the equipment and this facility to grow which will increase our production by about twenty times,” says Wynne. “We want to be the official chip of South Carolina.”

Trumbull and Wynne say the loan from the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Government has allowed the potato chip company to increase production with the possibility of adding up to 25 jobs in the future.

“The loan has been incredible, it has allowed us to basically take our small, very small production to the next level,” says Trumbull.

Daniel Brock, the spokesperson with BCD Council of Government says the organization’s revolving loan program is something all small business owners should take advantage of.

“Revolving loan fund acts as gap funding between what a traditional banks can provide and what a business can bring forth in collateral so it get’s those businesses over the finish line and helps them produce jobs,” says Brock.

Brock says the BCD Council of Government has crunched the numbers, they say the organization has loaned $9,044,108 to 63 local businesses.

The Lowcountry Kettle owners say thanks to the loan, increased production and new flavors, they are hoping this will make them the favorite potato chip in South Carolina.

Brock says small business owners who was to apply for a loan can go to the BCD Council of Government’s website to apply under community development.