CSU Baseball believes they can achieve a lot in 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CSU Baseball is digging in to a new season.

Second year head coach Marc MacMillan is excited for what the 2022 campaign has in store.

“We’re more physical, you know last year we were 5’9″ 187 lbs. On average this year we’re 6’1″ over 200 lbs. You know is something we really wanted to focus on,” CSU Head Baseball Coach Marc MacMillan said.

Thirty seven new faces make up this Bucs squad.

CSU had the fifth best juco (junior college) recruiting class in the nation.

One of the new faces is starting pitcher Bryce Brock.

According to Brock, the new faces have gelled well quickly on campus.

“You know we wanna be around each other off the field and I think that’s a sign of good teams,” CSU Starting Pitcher Bryce Brock said.

A Mississippi native, Brock will head back to the Magnolia State when Charleston Southern opens the season next week against #5 Ole Miss.

“I think I speak for really all of us that are from back in Mississippi. It’s really cool. You know we get to go back home and kinda start this whole journey together,” said Brock.

Bryce wont be alone, Coach Mac’s journey in college baseball began in Oxford as a member of the Rebels back in mid 90’s.

“Just looking forward to going back and seeing a lot of people that were influential in our lives and had significant influence on us,” Coach Macmillan said.

For Coach Mac, Bucs translates to belief, uncommon, champions, and selfless.

He and his team are hoping that equates to some w-i-n’s this season.