NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University (CSU) is helping students learn about suicide intervention through a course in the Chaplain Ministry program.

Reverend Rob Dewey led students through scenarios Wednesday night, telling them every second is critical. From Dewey’s 30 years of experience, he says time is incredibly important.

“You don’t have 30 minutes to interview somebody, you have30 seconds,” says Rev. Dewey.

He says his experience working in crisis intervention cases and suicide prevention led him to teach students at CSU how to help, in those moments.

“This is all about giving them more tools in their tool belt for when the devastation does come because we know that yucky things are going to happen,” says Rev. Dewey.

He has worked through devastations like 9/11, the Charleston Sofa Super Store Fire, and the Mother Emanuel shooting massacre. Rev. Dewey says it’s important for students to learn how to assist in the minutes, days, and years after.

“I am not worried about a year from now. I am worried about the next 5 minutes,” he says.

Trina Downs is a sophomore at CSU, minoring in Chaplain Ministry to learn how to use these methods to prepare her for her career.

“I want to be able to have the training and some experience in suicide prevention,” says Downs.

Rev. Dewey says this course will impact thousands of lives.

“I want to have more people trained and to think outside the box. I think that’s what this program and this ministry are all about. It’s to not just stay inside the 4 church walls,” he says.

CSU is one of the only few schools in the country that offers this program.