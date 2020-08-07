CSU football team cancels practice to address NCAA COVID-19 mandates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Southern football team canceled practice on Friday, August 7.
The team released a statement addressing the cancellation saying that they’re using this time to help educate their players on new COVID-19 mandates that were recently announced by the NCAA.
“The football team student-athletes had a number of questions about COVID and the Athletic Department’s response to the NCAA’s mandates. We brought in a number of staff members in front of the team to help address and answer the questions with the players this morning, in lieu of practice. At this time, all 2020 CSU football fall camp practice dates and times are TBD.”Seth Montgomery, Associate A.D. for Communications/Public Relations, Charleston Southern