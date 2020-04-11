Cuomo: The curve is ‘continuing to flatten’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Saturday’s daily coronavirus briefing from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, he says it looks like we’re at a plateau, but would not call it an apex.

As the U.S. surpasses Italy as the county with the most coronavirus-related deaths, New York, considered an epicenter of the virus, experienced 783 deaths on April 10. The total in the state is over 8,600, a number representing incredible loss and pain.

Even so, we’ve seen fewer hospital admissions, and Cuomo thinks the situation is stable upstate and in the suburbs.

“Everyone wants to hear a date when nightmare is over. I would never tell you anything but the truth.” Gov. Cuomo

The governor included a quotation from Winston Churchill to describe the current scenario: “Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. but it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

Cuomo also says he’s worked hard to keep politics out of this crisis. He says this is no time for politics, only policy.