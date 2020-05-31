Curfew enacted after reports of violence breaks out in Columbia amidst protest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of people gathered in Columbia today to stand in solidarity with protesters nationwide calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, an unarmed African American man, died Monday, May 25 at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota as it was caught on camera.

The protest, which started out peacefully at the South Carolina Statehouse, took a different turn this afternoon according to The State.

Protesters began to riot this afternoon in front of the Columbia Police Department Headquarters on Washington Street, tearing down flags, and breaking patrol car windows.

Mayor Steve Benjamin and the Columbia City Council enacted a curfew that will begin at 6:00 PM and last until 6:00 AM on Sunday, May 31.