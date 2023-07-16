MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Ride to End Alzheimer’s, which started in the Upstate, ended this afternoon in Mount Pleasant.

400 cyclists crossed the finish line after a 3-day ride.

Over 250 miles from the Upstate to Charleston.

“We do a lot of preparation for this,” cyclist Andrew King said.

Cyclists, trudging through the mid-summer South Carolina heat.

“This year got a little hot early on, especially day 1,” King said.

From start to finish, cyclists like Cory Donovan say every mile is worth it.

“I’ve done it the past 3 years and I love it so much,” Donovan said.

The Ride to End Alzheimer’s started 15 years ago and it doesn’t just happen in South Carolina, but other states across the U.S., to raise money in support of a cure for Alzheimer’s.

For Donovan, this effort hits close to home.

“My grandmother had Alzheimer’s and my mom was diagnosed with early on set. It happened so fast. It’s really tragic, it’s really hard,” Donovan said.

However, even in the hardship, the hope for a cure is what keeps Donovan going.

Donovan said, “They’re why I do this ride, and I’m excited to be a part of something that actually can make a difference and maybe make a cure.”

This year, South Carolina’s organization’s goal was a daunting 1 million dollars.

Donors have well surpassed that, raising close to 1.2 million dollars and counting.

King said, “Obviously we want a cure for this but also just raise the money for the resources to help the families that are going through all of this. So, you have a lot of passionate cyclists out here that want to help out as well so you can’t really beat that.”

Even though the ride is over you can still donate to the Alzheimer’s Association ride to end Alzheimer’s, now until July 31.