MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Cypress Gardens is offering a free citizens day today.

The park will be free to all Berkeley County residents with valid proof of ID, utility or tax bill.

Due to COVID-19, some areas of the park will remain closed.

People can take a self-guided boat tour, meet the resident birds and reptiles, and marvel at the fluttering butterflies inside the Butterfly House.

The park will be open today, June 20 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.