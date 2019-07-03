Cypress Gardens on track for record-breaking attendance since re-opening

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Cypress Gardens has only been re-opened for about the past two and a half months, but in that time, they have seen a lot of visitors.

In fact, officials at Cypress Gardens say they are on track for serious record-breaking attendance.

As of June 30, Cypress Gardens had seen 50,294 visitors at the park since its re-opening on Saturday, April 13, 2019. That is normally what they would receive in one year.

They had to close in October of 2015 due to damage from major flooding.

Of course, Berkeley County residents were able to get in for free until June 30th. Even factoring that in, they had more paying customers.

30,000 Berkeley county residents and 3,000 students were part of the numbers, but 17,000 paying customers visited. That’s more than they would usually see in two and a half months.

“Now, with us being closed, we never expected to receive almost 50,000. I mean normally that would be one year—so it’s just been absolutely amazing and they’re coming from everywhere, all over the world,” said Cypress Gardens director Heather McDowell.

There is no time like the present to come out and enjoy Cypress Gardens. It is open every day from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.