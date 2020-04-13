Damages and power outages found in Berkeley County after being hit by potential tornado

CORDESVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A potential tornado hit the Lowcountry today leaving many people facing property damages and losing power.

Powerlines were down in the area of Cane Gully Road and Rickory Hill Road in Cordesville.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative (BEC) says around 20,000 customers lost power due to the storm.

Libby Roerig, Manager of Communications at BEC, says that downed power lines are not the only issue that is effecting power.

“We’re also dealing with four sub stations. The transmission was knocked out to those sub stations, so just as soon as Santee Cooper is able to repair the damages to those transmission lines, we’ll be able to re energize those sub stations and get people back in power.” Libby Roerig, Manager of Communications, Berkeley Electric Cooperative

Moncks Corner resident Sean Lee says he and his girlfriend went to Wal-Mart to wait out the storm and when they returned home, they saw for themselves how powerful it was.

“A tree that was pretty close to our house… uprooted…and it messed up the underneath of our house. A bunch of trees were down. One tree fell on our neighbor’s car, you couldn’t even see it. You couldn’t even tell if they were home when we got there.” Sean Lee, Resident

Courtesy: Sean Lee

BEC does not have a timetable for when power will be back up for customers and no injuries have been reported in Berkeley County as a result of the storm.