ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors and lawmakers in Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties are hoping for a change to an intersection that they call “dangerous.”

The four-way stop at Old County Line Road and Seaboard Road is where locals tell News 2 accidents and close calls happen because the intersection doesn’t have appropriate traffic calming measures.

“It is so dangerous,” said DeKelly Brown, an Andrews native. “I was at the stop sign and a Mack truck came right through and it wasn’t even his turn to go. He didn’t even stop.”

“My father-in-law got in an accident at that very intersection several years ago,” said Raymond Newton, who represents District 5 on the Georgetown County Council. “You have a mixture of four-wheel vehicles intermingling with 18-wheelers. It’s a very busy intersection.”

One side of the road is in Georgetown County and the other is in Williamsburg County.

A resolution that was passed by both counties is urging the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to start another traffic study on the intersection with the hopes of installing a traffic light.

Local leaders have been working with other elected officials and say that the Town Administrator of Andrews has been in contact with SCDOT.

“We’ve been in contact with our state representatives and asked them for their assistance in the matter also. They’re glad to help and they realize that something needs to be done with this intersection before we have a serious accident,” said Councilmember Newton.

According to SCDOT, a traffic study was done on the area in 2021.

“At that time, the study concluded that a traffic signal at the intersection was not warranted,” said Kelly Moore, Director of Public Engagement for SCDOT.

But, after several requests from the community, Moore says that resources are being allocated for another study.

“Based on recent requests, SCDOT is updating the study at the intersection and that study is already underway,” said Moore. “The process for requesting a traffic study is to contact SCDOT. Folks can get in touch with our Customer Service Center directly at 855-467-2368.”