‘Darius Rucker Live’ tour dates announced for 2022

OKLAHOMA, OK – MAY 29: In this handout photo provided by NBC, Darius Rucker performs during the Healing in the Heartland: Relief Benefit Concert held at the Chesapeake Arena on May 29, 2013 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s own Darius Rucker is planning to hit the road after announcing tour dates for “Darius Rucker Live” set for early 2022.

Rucker will be visiting well-known venues across the country along with special guest Caylee Hammack for intimate theater performances.

“It’s been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters,” says Rucker. “Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it’s just a different experience when you’re that close. With Hootie, we went straight from playing dive bars to arenas, so there are still a lot of theatres I’ve never had the opportunity to play. I’ll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me.”

Rucker will begin his 12-city tour on February 17th, with the first venue being The Met concert hall in Philadelphia.

Darius Rucker Live is produced by Live Nation. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at dariusrucker.com.