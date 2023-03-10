DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is still searching for an armed and dangerous suspect who ran away after leading officers on a car chase.

DCSO is asking the public to be extra cautious as the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, remains at large.

“We set up a perimeter looking for the suspect,” DCSO Chief Deputy Sam Richardson said. “The suspect is still at large. We believe that he’s armed and dangerous.”

Officials offered a description of the suspect so residents in the area stay alert.

“5’9,” Richardson said, “about 180. White male, dark hair and we believe that he was picked up today with assistance from someone in the area.”

However, they say if you do come in contact with someone who fits that description, do not approach them.

“No heroes,” Richardson said. “Please let us get him, apprehend him. Don’t take a chance. We believe he’s very dangerous.”

Several agencies assisted DCSO in the search, and DCSO says public safety remains their top priority.

“Just be extremely careful,” Richardson said. “Use caution. If someone is not familiar with you, please call us and we’ll certainly check it out. Make sure it’s not the person that we’re looking for.”

Officials are asking anyone with more information on this situation to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.