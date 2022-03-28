SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester School District Two (DD2) School Board will meet with the three finalists for superintendent again on Monday night.

During this meeting, the finalists will present their first 45-day plans if they are chosen for the job.

Doctor Brenda Hafner, Doctor Todd Trimble and Doctor Shane Robbins will meet with the school board at 6 p.m.

Last week, each of the finalists met with district leaders, toured schools and spoke with parents.

Two weeks ago, the field of candidates was narrowed from nine to three. DD2 is replacing current Superintendent Joseph Pye, who is retiring after 50 years of serving the district.

DD2 will appoint the new superintendent next Monday April 4 at their school board meeting at 6 p.m.

All meetings will be livestreamed here.