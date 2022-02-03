Dorchester district two changing quarantine protocols for students, giving staff pandemic bonus pay

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District 2 will soon change its quarantine protocols for students who were exposed to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the DD2 school board voted to implement the Test to Stay program, in place of its current 10-day quarantine model.

Under Test to Stay, unvaccinated students who were exposed to COVID-19 can remain in school if they are not showing symptoms. The student will be required to wear a mask for 10 days and receive a rapid COVID-19 test five to seven days after exposure. If they test positive, they should isolate at home.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recommended schools across the state use this method.

DD2 leaders like Tanya Robinson are excited to roll out this new protocol because it will keep healthy kids in the classroom.

Under current protocol, students were placed in quarantine for 10 days after a COVID-10 exposure.

“When a child that was healthy, because they were around a child that was sick, they had to stay out for 10 days. That affected the parents’ lifestyle, it affected the child, and it has affected our children’s emotional and anxiety levels,” said Robinson. “One child had been out 30 days and was healthy all 30 days.”

The board is hoping to roll out Test to Stay on February 14.

During the school board meeting, officials also voted to award the district’s 3,000+ employees a one-time $1,500 pandemic pay bonus. They will see that money at the end of February.

Substitute teachers at DD2 will also see a temporary pay increase. Officials say this money will come from the ESSER funds.