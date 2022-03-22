SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester District Two (DD2) community was able to hear from the second of three superintendent finalists during a meet and greet, Tuesday night.

Dr. Wesley “Todd” Trimble is an Executive Area Director for 11 high schools in Orange County, Florida. He says he felt a connection to the tight-knit DD2 community.

“Every single school, the bar is set high. The energy level was high not from just the students, but also the teachers. That’s an incredible thing to have,” says Dr. Trimble.

Dr. Trimble has been in education for 32 years. He says his number one priority has always been building relationships with students in and out of the classroom, something he hopes to continue if he’s selected as DD2’s next superintendent

“The schools were just amazing on welcoming me. I just saw incredible things and that is something I would like to see, especially being a candidate for superintendent,” says Dr. Trimble.

DD2 Board Vice-Chairman Tanya Robinson says she is looking for someone who will balance the day to day job with taking DD2 to the next level

“Even though we have been an excellent school district, we want to do even better now,” says Robinson.

Parents like Jason Brockert say living in the community is a must for the next superintendent

“I do think it is important for the next superintendent to have an invested interest in the community. Not just come into work at the community, but be a part of the community,” says Brockert.

District leaders say they are looking forward to the future of the district no matter who is chosen.

“All three of the candidates are great and I feel so good about that. Anyone that we chose is going to take us to a new level,” says Robinson.

March 23 is the final meet and greet for the public to meet the third candidate, Dr. Shane Robbins. The community meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at the DD2 District Headquarters.