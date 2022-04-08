SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents, teachers, and community members from Dorchester District Two (DD2) schools are reacting after the district released the results of surveys on the superintendent candidates.

The board selected Dr. William “Shane” Robbins as the next superintendent and some community members say that decision did not reflect the opinion of the community based on the survey.

“Where we are not the choice makers, I understand that. As far as a survey goes don’t ask our opinion,” said MaryRita Watson, President of the Summerville Education Association and DD2 Employee.

The first survey was given after meet and greets with each candidate and Dr. Robbins polled the highest at nearly 38% of the votes. Days later a second survey was given after presentations by the candidates. In that survey, Dr. Robbins dropped to the lowest with just under 22% of the votes.

Watson said she wishes the surveys were open to more district employees.

“They didn’t talk to the classified personnel. That would be everybody who is not a teacher in the school building,” says Watson.

DD2 board member Justin Farnsworth voted against Dr. Robbins for the position, but he says he just wants what’s best for the district. He says having the community’s input was important for the decision.

“Those are a thousand very interested people they had to be active in that process they had to go through the motion to give their feedback,” says Farnsworth.

Community members like Kellie Bates say Dr. Robbins is the best fit for the job and she agrees with what his plans are for the future of the district.

“Not only did he touch on the administration side and the teacher side, but also how that relates to our community. I thought that was important to see the big picture,” says Kellie Bates, DD2 community member.

District leaders hope moving forward prioritizing what’s best for students is how to move forward with this new leadership.

“I want him to be successful. I will do everything I can to help him be successful,” says Farnsworth.

Right now Dr. Robbins’ contract is in the negotiation phase and is set for three years.