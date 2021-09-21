DD2 discusses legality of implementing mask requirement

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – DD2 officials spent hours in executive session during the September 20th school board meeting, discussing a possible mask mandate. The board says more research is needed to look into the legalities of a mask requirement.

During the school board meeting, parents and people inside for public comments were escorted out as debates became heated on masks mandates in district schools.

“They will lie about teachers and children dying, that have nothing to do with COVID-19. We are dealing with extremism,” says Phillip Hall, one DD2 parent.

“I want my child safe at school to the fullest extent. He has autism and a brain injury and now, he has to sit in the corner by himself with plexi glass,” says Danielle Henchcliffe, a DD2 parent.

Hall says his children are uncomfortable wearing masks and a mandate would go against the Governor’s proviso, prohibiting mask mandates in state funded schools.

“They hate doing this virtual stuff they like being able to see their friends. Especially seeing their friends smile, they just want to see their friends smile,” Hall says.

The decision on whether to mandate mask or not has led to board to draft a resolution to send to the Governor and General Assembly, that would allow the district to make it’s own decision on masks.

“If we put a mask mandate in place we will see exponentially less children not in quarantine,” says Justin Farnsworth, a DD2 board member.

As parents weigh in both sides, many agree they just want their children learning efficiently and safely.

“We want a mask requirement, just like they did last year. I don’t know what changed over the summer besides the Governor,” says Henchcliffe.

The board voted to censure board member, Barbara Crosby due to her recent misconduct charges. That vote passed 6 to 0.