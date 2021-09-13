DD2 discusses safety plan ahead of return to in-person learning

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – As DD2 students return back to in-person learning September 16th, the biggest concern for students, staff and parents is what the classrooms will look like now.

“What direction is the school going? Is this going to be something to happen on a regular basis where you won’t continue to let these children down?” says one DD2 parent.

As the district is coming off one week of virtual learning, some board members fear without mask mandates in place and almost 40 staff and 311 students positive with Covid-19, a safe return is nearly impossible.

“2 or 3 weeks from now, my gut is that we are going to have 5,000 kids out on quarantine again. We are going to be back in the same situation,” says Justin Farnsworth, a DD2 board member.

The district plans to have more safety protocols such as plexi glass, extended bell schedules to increase sanitation times, and possibly separating classes of unmasked and masked students.

“I believe for the rights of people to have their own choice for their children. These things create such a conflict,” says Joseph Pye, DD2 Superintendent.

As the return to in-person learning begins, some students say they fear they wont be coming back to a happy and safe learning environment.

“Talking playing and even just helping on a math equation is important. This is teaching us kids that this is normal and it’s not,” says one DD2 student.

DD2 officials say they are also changing their quarantine protocols to 14 to 7 days for staff and 14 to 10 days for students.