SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester District 2 School Board discussed ways to improve safety districtwide after recent incidents involving law enforcement at Summerville High School.

Board of Trustee Chair Gail Hughes was sworn in as President of the State Board Association on December 4th. DD2 district leaders hope Hughes’ state role, paired with local partnerships will make the district a safety leader.

“Safety is always the top priority, whether it be at the state level or the local level, and we are always looking at ways to enhance security and safety,” says Hughes.

Summerville Police are investigating after multiple fires and recovery of guns at Summerville High School in recent weeks, raising questions about safety for DD2 students and parents.

Dr. Robbins addressed those concerns Monday night during a board meeting, saying the district has partnered with law enforcement while implementing nationally recognized safety measures.

“When they can video fights that are going on in the buildings and send those things out, we will address it, and we will address it quickly to make sure every child gets the education they deserve,” says DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins.

The board’s chair, Gail Hughes, will also represent the district on a state level following her swearing-in as president of the South Carolina School Board Association.

“We’re hoping that with me being the new representative from the Lowcountry area, we will be able to bring some things back to the Lowcountry,” says Hughes.

Hughes plans to use the office to leverage additional funding resources and attention to improving student safety for DD2 and schools across the Palmetto State.

“This community deserves the very best as does the state of South Carolina, and I believe I can help in both of those areas,” says Hughes.

The Board of Trustees plan to discuss safety measures and protocols during a workshop early next year.