DD2 school board gives Superintendent Pye an exceptional rating and continues back-to-school preparations

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- On Monday night, at a Dorchester School District Two board meeting, several back-to-school topics were on the agenda.

The board evaluated the superintendent’s performance from last school year and discussed safety and security plans and goals for the new school year.

Superintendent Joseph Pye presented a report to the board about his goals from the previous 2018-2019 school year, for improving curriculum, taking a deeper look at district management, and cultivating district culture through a list of core values.

The school board evaluated superintendent Pye’s performance rating it exceptional. They say that he accomplished all goals, objectives, and implemented all but one of his intended strategies. The board voted to extend his three-year contract another year to 2022.

“We had three major goals and under those, we had 29 objectives and 119 plus strategies. Of that, we achieved all but one, so right there is your success story”, superintendent Pye said.

He says the district is in a great spot as they head into the new school year.

“Everything that’s good about education is going on here, and if it’s not, please tell us, we want to do it”,

superintendent Pye said.

With the first day of class right around the corner, a safety task force composed of parents and community leaders is looking at ways to implement new safety & security measures. Tonight, the task force presented several of their top safety recommendations to the board.

They are working to get locks on every classroom door in the district, continuing to add GPS to all the school buses for parents to track, increasing security measures on external school building doors, and

training teachers, administrators, and even custodial staff on how to respond during an active shooter situation.

“Parents can rest assured that while they are working, their children are safe, their children are learning, and their children are happy doing it,” superintendent Pye said.

District officials say they are excited and ready for students to head back to school.