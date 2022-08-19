DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools are officially finished with the first week of the new school year in the Lowcountry, and Friday, News 2 spoke with Dorchester School District Two’s superintendent about how this past week has gone for schools across the district.

“To start a school year,” Dr. Shane Robbins, DD2’s superintendent said, “you get to start fresh every year. And so, that was very exciting to see.”

DD2 students, teachers and administrators are getting a fresh start to the school year.

“I think it was a really good first week in some areas,” Robbins said.

Robbins has big shoes to fill. It is his first year on the job after legendary superintendent Joe Pye retired.

“There was a lot of great energy and excitement,” he said, “and kids coming back to school and teachers excited and energized.”

But he says the district also struggled in certain areas over the past week.

“We’ve had some enrollment gains in parts of our district that has increased traffic,” Robbins said. “And then transportation, trying to find an adequate number of bus drivers has really slowed down our transportation before and after school.”

The district is short nearly a dozen bus drivers and is now working to find a solution to their transportation woes.

“We had a meeting with the transportation department today to see if we can’t rework some of our routes to speed that process up a little bit,” Robbins said, “and make things better for our students and for our families.”

Robbins says in wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, student safety remains a top priority for him and he’s covered safety protocols with teachers and administrators numerous times.

“We know that with 25,000-plus,” he said, “almost 26,000 students, we’re going to have certain things occur but we want to make sure that we’re mitigating risks to the fullest event possible for our school district.”

Robbins says he looks forward to DD2 students having a safe and successful school year.