NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a deadly Friday night shooting on Parana Street.

According to NCPD, officers heard shots fired in the Remount Road area just after 8:30 p.m.

A short time later, they got a call about someone shot on Parana Street.

Officers found a victim inside a vehicle and tried to save him, but were not successful.



NCPD does not have a suspect at this time.



Editor’s Note: This story is breaking and will be updated.