Three dead, ten injured after tornado hits Brunswick Co. in NC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Brunswick County in North Carolina have reported multiples deaths due to a storm in the area.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, officials reported at least three deaths, following the possible tornado and at least ten people have been reported injured. The storm touched down in the area just before midnight.

Many homes suffered severe damages, especially in the Ocean Ridge Plantation community of Brunswick County.

“It’s like something I have never seen before. A lot of destruction,” said Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram. “It’s going to be a long recovery process.”

Heavy damage has been reported from various gas leaks, downed trees and damaged power lines. Many remain without power as officials work to restore the area Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.