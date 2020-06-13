Deadly wreck reported by SCHP along Highway 17 in Georgetown County

by: Matt Fortin

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – There has been a deadly wreck in Georgetown County Saturday morning, according to SC troopers.

The wreck happened along Highway 17, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s online traffic system. Troopers got the call around 10:23 a.m.

SCHP has not provided a more specific location. Count on us for updates.

