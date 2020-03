ODESSA, Texas (YourBasin) - Workers across the country continue to struggle amid the COVID-19 outbreak. But for some of those most at risk for the virus, they have no other choice but to give up their income. The CDC recommends that anyone 65-years-old or older, stay home, and practice social distancing.

68-year-old Stan Galarza has been part of the rideshare community for three years. He is retired, and works with Uber to provide extra income to support his 14-year-old daughter and help her save for college. Galarza says he loves working with Uber, but because he is considered high-risk, he is concerned about his health.