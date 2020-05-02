Democrats file federal lawsuit in Columbia due to COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Democrats filed a “four pillars” suit in a U.S. Federal Court in Columbia on Saturday, May 2.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic National Committee, and South Carolina Democratic Party are seeking to remove four restrictive and unconstitutional barriers to accessing an absentee mail-in ballot.

They believe that without implementing protections that open access to using an absentee mail-in ballot, the current pandemic could force voters to choose between their health and safety or participating in democracy.

The suit today is following a suit in April that was seeking to expand absentee voting access ahead of the South Carolina primary election on June 9, 2020 and the November general election.