ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – During a press conference Sunday afternoon, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell revealed that two arrests have been made related to the case that killed 6-year-old Winston Hunter.

Law enforcement was joined by the Hunter family and church members on the steps of the Orangeburg courthouse to reveal new details on the drive-by shooting that killed Winston Hunter on May 14th.

Video footage of the vehicle involved in the shooting led to an arrest in New York where the vehicle was stopped by law enforcement.

A 17-year-old was arrested on the charges of murder and will be tried as an adult. Officials believe the juvenile was in SC in May to escape their criminal activity in New York.

A second suspect was then brought into custody on Friday in West Columbia. 19-year-old Ethan Anderson was charged with murder.

OCSO believes three suspects were involved in the shooting and are looking for 20-year-old Michael Lord.

Micheal Lord wanted in related to May 14 death of Winston Hunter (via OCSO)

Lord is 5’2, 180 pounds, and described as a Hispanic white male.

Officials believe he is on the run and is not currently in South Carolina.

“We are not going to rest until we put this coward in jail,” Sheriff Ravenell said.

As of Sunday’s announcement, two of the three guns involved in the murder have been obtained by law enforcement.

Sheriff Ravenell revealed that the Hunter home was shot by accident and that OCSO believes the three suspects recently met before they drove to Orangeburg to conduct a possible robbery.

“We have a significant violent crime problem in this state,” Chief of SLED, Chief Mark Keel said.

Law enforcement added that Joshua Devon Pettus, a person of interest, is still in custody.

“Let’s keep Winston’s name alive,” Sheriff Ravenell said as officials discussed how Winston’s life “serves as a reminder of how we need to transform as a community.”

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information on Michael Lord’s whereabouts is asked to contact OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.