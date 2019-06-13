Deputies arrest man wanted for financial transaction card fraud in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Deputies were able to locate and arrest a suspect in Goose Creek who was wanted for financial transaction card fraud.

Nicholas Ryan Marek was apprehended by authorities in Goose Creek, yesterday. Authorities stated that Marek was wanted for financial transaction card fraud.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on Thursday, May 23 at approximately 6 p.m. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Marek was caught on camera using a stolen credit card to purchase items at the Walmart located in the Goose Creek area of Berkeley County.

Authorities added that Marek has been booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center six times since 2012.

His charges include Distribution of Marijuana, Distribution of Cocaine, Distribution of Marijuana Near a School, Distribution of Cocaine Near a School, Evading Arrest, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Stolen Goods, Receiving Stolen Goods, Obtaining Property Under False Pretense and Probation Violation.