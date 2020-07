COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s health in their search for two missing juveniles.

Hannah Carter, 15, and Rhiannon Smith, 13, were last seen in the Cottageville area around 2:30 am on Saturday, July 25.

If you or someone you know has any information on their whereabouts, call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.