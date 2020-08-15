Deputies ask for public’s help in finding missing man in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man.

Rubio Flores, 43, was last seen on August 11 at around 10:30 pm at an I-95 rest area near Santee in Orangeburg County.

Deputies say Flores was with acquaintances, who were traveling north, when he went missing.

He is described as a Hispanic man with blue eyes, standing around 5 feet, 4 inches and weighing around 140 pounds with a thin build.

His last known clothing is said to be black jeans and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimesoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.