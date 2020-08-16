Deputies ask for public’s help in search for missing 14-year-old

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen.

Deputies say Alaysia Wiley, 14, was last seen on Thursday, August 13 in the College Park area of Berkeley County.

Wiley is described as having black hair that was last known to be dyed and brown eyes

She stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 110 pounds.

She has a pieced nose and was last known to wear a hoop in it.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Detective Cpl. Williams at 843-719-5048 or the BCSO Duty Office at 843-719-4412.