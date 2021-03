GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 62-year-old man.

Ronald Ray Avant was last seen at 11:30 am on Friday, March 5 at 162 Harold Drive.

He was driving a beige color Cadillac with South Carolina tag number TFA735.

His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.