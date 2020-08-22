Deputies ask for public’s help in search for wanted sex offender

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Deputies are asking for the public’s help in their search for a wanted man.

Darin Moan, 38, has active warrants for failure to register as a sex offender.

Authorities say he is known to drive a tan in color 2002 Isuzu Trooper with a South Carolina tag of RII220, which may be missing its front bumper.

Moan is a Tier II sex offender.

Tier II offenses are generally non-violent but involve minors.

Moan has been residing in Berkeley County for several months without notifying the Sex Offender Registry.

He has been arrested at least six times for charges that include Simple Possession of Marijuana, DUI, Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Sex Offender Registry Violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Weapons Offense and Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Det. Michelle Ward at 843-719-4675.