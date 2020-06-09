Deputies asks for public’s help in identifying suspect of Waffle House burglary in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a burglary at a Waffle House.

The incident happened at the Waffle House located at the 3693 Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet on Sunday, June 7.

Deputies say the suspect entered the restaurant through the front door while it was closed.

He sat in a booth then walked to the food storage area and proceeded to prepare food to eat. He repeated the process two more times before leaving with some “sani-gloves.”

Pictures of the suspect can be seen below:

Courtesy: GCSO

Courtesy: GCSO

Courtesy: GCSO

Courtesy: GCSO

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.